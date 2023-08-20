In Congress's Top Panel Reshuffle, Thumbs-Up For Sachin Pilot In Poll Year

Only three members of the total 39 are under 50 years of age. (file)

On former Prime Minister and Congress icon Rajiv Gandhi's anniversary, the grand old party today announced names of members of its top decision-making body. Sachin Pilot, the sulking Rajasthan leader, has found a place in the Congress Working Committee ahead of assembly elections in the state later this year.

Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor (who went against Mallikarjun Kharge in the Congress President poll last year), Deepa Das Munshi, and Syed Nasser Hussain are new entrants to the CWC.

Mr Pilot is likely to be made in-charge of a big state, sources said.

In addition to Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, another signatory to the letter written by the G-23 group demanding reforms in the party in 2020, has found a place in the top party body.

Only three members of the total 39 are under 50 years of age -- Sachin Pilot, Gourav Gogoi and Kamaleshwar Patel.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, is unlikely to be made in charge of any state, sources said.