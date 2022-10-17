Congress Presidential Election Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor Today

The elections are being held three years after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the top post after the second straight election defeat of the Congress in 2019.

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face off in an electoral contest on Monday for the post of Congress chief, as the party gets ready to have a non-Gandhi president after 22 years.

The elections are being held three years after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the top post after the second straight election defeat of the Congress in 2019. The 52-year-old, who is currently leading the party's "Bharat Jodo" yatra, has firmly refused to return as president despite unrelenting pressure from a section of leaders.  

Sonia Gandhi, who had taken a step back from party responsibilities, was persuaded to make a comeback as its interim chief in August 2019. 

Here are the LIVE updates on the Congress presidential election:

Shashi Tharoor tweets, extends best wishes to rival contender Mallikarjun Kharge




Over 300 Congress delegates to vote in Delhi

A total of 75 Congress delegates incl party's interim pres Sonia Gandhi, Gen Secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former PM Manmohan Singh & other CWC members & senior leaders will cast their votes in the party headquarters, while 280 delegates will cast their votes in Delhi Congress office.
The polling booth for Congress Presidential elections at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari in Karnataka will open at 10am," tweets Congress Communications in charge Jairam Ramesh


Congress Presidential Election: Voting Process Explained 

Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor In Congress Polls Today

The Congress is set to have its first non-Gandhi chief in over 20 years as Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor face off in the party's internal election today. 

While none of the Gandhis are contesting, Mr Kharge is seen as the 'approved' candidate.

Both Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge have reiterated the non-involvement of the Gandhis. But Mr Tharoor has pointed to what he called "difference in treatment", "bias" and an "uneven playing field".

