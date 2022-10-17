Congress Presidential Election Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor Today

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face off in an electoral contest on Monday for the post of Congress chief, as the party gets ready to have a non-Gandhi president after 22 years.

The elections are being held three years after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the top post after the second straight election defeat of the Congress in 2019. The 52-year-old, who is currently leading the party's "Bharat Jodo" yatra, has firmly refused to return as president despite unrelenting pressure from a section of leaders.

Sonia Gandhi, who had taken a step back from party responsibilities, was persuaded to make a comeback as its interim chief in August 2019.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Congress presidential election:

Oct 17, 2022 10:10 (IST) Shashi Tharoor tweets, extends best wishes to rival contender Mallikarjun Kharge







Spoke to Mallikarjun @kharge this morning to wish him well & to reaffirm my respect for him & our shared devotion to the success of @incIndia. - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 17, 2022 Shashi Tharoor tweets, extends best wishes to rival contender Mallikarjun Kharge

Oct 17, 2022 10:06 (IST) #Delhi | Congress party's Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry conducts final checks before voting for the party's presidential election begins at the AICC office. pic.twitter.com/UXyJv9AIda - NDTV (@ndtv) October 17, 2022

Oct 17, 2022 09:53 (IST) Congress set to have its first non-Gandhi chief in over 20 years as Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor face off in internal election



NDTV's Sanket Upadhyay reports from outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/gmcnWXKBSM - NDTV (@ndtv) October 17, 2022

Oct 17, 2022 09:25 (IST) Over 300 Congress delegates to vote in Delhi

A total of 75 Congress delegates incl party's interim pres Sonia Gandhi, Gen Secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former PM Manmohan Singh & other CWC members & senior leaders will cast their votes in the party headquarters, while 280 delegates will cast their votes in Delhi Congress office.

Oct 17, 2022 09:08 (IST) The polling booth for Congress Presidential elections at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari in Karnataka will open at 10am," tweets Congress Communications in charge Jairam Ramesh



This is the polling booth at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu that will open at 10am. It is the meeting room container converted into a polling booth for the Congress Presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/3LvvALEHp9 - Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 17, 2022 The polling booth for Congress Presidential elections at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari in Karnataka will open at 10am," tweets Congress Communications in charge Jairam Ramesh

Oct 17, 2022 08:47 (IST) Congress Presidential Election: Voting Process Explained

