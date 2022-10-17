Congress Presidential Election Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor Today

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face off in an electoral contest on Monday for the post of Congress chief, as the party gets ready to have a non-Gandhi president after 22 years.
The elections are being held three years after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the top post after the second straight election defeat of the Congress in 2019. The 52-year-old, who is currently leading the party's "Bharat Jodo" yatra, has firmly refused to return as president despite unrelenting pressure from a section of leaders.
Sonia Gandhi, who had taken a step back from party responsibilities, was persuaded to make a comeback as its interim chief in August 2019.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Congress presidential election:
Spoke to Mallikarjun @kharge this morning to wish him well & to reaffirm my respect for him & our shared devotion to the success of @incIndia.- Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 17, 2022
#Delhi | Congress party's Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry conducts final checks before voting for the party's presidential election begins at the AICC office. pic.twitter.com/UXyJv9AIda- NDTV (@ndtv) October 17, 2022
Congress set to have its first non-Gandhi chief in over 20 years as Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor face off in internal election- NDTV (@ndtv) October 17, 2022
NDTV's Sanket Upadhyay reports from outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/gmcnWXKBSM
This is the polling booth at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu that will open at 10am. It is the meeting room container converted into a polling booth for the Congress Presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/3LvvALEHp9- Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 17, 2022