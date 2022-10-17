Congress Presidential Election: Voting Process Explained In 5 Points

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates from the Electoral College to pick the party chief in a secret ballot. These delegates are elected every five years from within the organisation.

Voting will take place at the Congress headquarters in Delhi and at over 65 polling booths across the country between 10 am and 4 pm. A special booth has been made in Karnataka for the Bharat Jodo Yatra to enable them to participate in the election process. The two contenders Kharge and Tharoor will be casting their ballot in their respective states of Karnataka and Kerala.

"The delegates from all states will vote at their respective polling stations with a 'tick' mark for the candidate they support. Arrangements have been made for smooth polling," Central Election Authority Chairman of Congress Madhusudan Mistry told news agency ANI.

Once the voting is over, the sealed boxes will be transported to Delhi on Tuesday and kept in a strong room at the party headquarters in Delhi before being opened, he said.