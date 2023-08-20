5 Highlights In Congress's Reshuffle of Top Decision-Making Body

Sachin Pilot has been included in the 39-member panel. The move appears to be aimed at placating the popular leader ahead of Rajasthan polls. Mr Pilot had led the mutiny against the Ashok Gehlot government in 2020, after which he was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief.

Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor have found places in CWC. Both were among the 23 senior Congress leaders who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi, flagging key issues plaguing the party and seeking their resolution. Mr Tharoor later also contested the election for Congress president. He lost to Mallikarjun Kharge, seen as the Gandhis' choice.

Other new entrants to the panel are include Deepa Das Munshi and and Syed Naseer Hussain. Ms Das Munshi is a former MP from West Bengal and the wife of veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister, the late Priya Ranjan Das Munshi. Ms Hussain is a Rajya Sabha member who has earlier served as Congress's national media panellist.

The composition of the new panel flies in the face of the Congress's plan to promote young leaders. Earlier this year, the party's general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal had said half of the party's officer-bearers should be under 50. In the new CWC, only three leaders are under 50 - Sachin Pilot, Gaurav Gogoi and K Patel.