Central Warehousing Corporation Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 179 Posts, Check Details

CWC Recruitment 2024: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has started accepting applications for various positions under the CWC Recruitment 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 179 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website.

The last date to submit the applications is January 12, 2025.

CWC Recruitment 2024: Number Of Vacancies

Management Trainee (General): 40

Management Trainee (Technical): 13

Accountant: 9

Superintendent (General): 22

Junior Technical Assistant: 81

Superintendent (General) - SRD (NE): 2

Junior Technical Assistant - SRD (NE): 10

Junior Technical Assistant - SRD (UT of Ladakh): 2

The official notification reads: "CWC will make arrangements for conducting an online examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the interview/document verification, as the case may be. Prospective candidates will have to apply to CWC after carefully reading the advertisement regarding the process of examination, interview, document verification, eligibility criteria, online registration process, payment of prescribed application fees/intimation charges, pattern of examination, issuance of call letters, etc., and ensure that they fulfill the stipulated criteria and follow the prescribed processes."

CWC Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official CWC website, cewacor.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, find the "Careers" section and register yourself

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Fill in the online application form and make the payment

Step 5. Save the form for future reference

SC/ST, Women, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempt from the application fee but must pay Rs 500 as intimation charges. Candidates from the Unreserved (UR), EWS, and OBC categories must pay Rs 850 as the application fee plus Rs 500 as intimation charges, totaling Rs 1,350 (inclusive of GST). Payment gateway charges, if any, will be borne by the candidates.