As Sabaraimala Doors Set To Open Today, Fresh Protests In Kerala: Live Updates

Sabarimala temple set to open for the two-month long annual 'Mandala Makkaravillakku' or the pilgrimage season on November 17.

As Sabaraimala Doors Set To Open Today, Fresh Protests In Kerala: Live Updates

Sabarimala Temple: The third time the shrine will be open to devotees after Top Court ruling

New Delhi: 

As the Sabarimala temple doors are set to open to devotees again, Kerala braces for more protests. Early this morning, activist Trupthi Desai arrived at the Kochi airport and faced stiff protests by BJP activists who had gathered there along with several protesters. she was accompanied by 6 others who were unable to get out of the airport. Ms Desai had, earlier in the week, sent an email to the Kerala chief minister seeking security during her travel to the hill shrine.

The Sabarimala temple will open today around 5 pm for the third time after the Supreme Court ruling that lifted the ban on entry of women between the age 10 to 50.

Yesterday, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an all-party meeting on Sabarimala, aimed at discussing the row over the entry of women of menstruating ages at the Sabarimala temple, ahead of the two-month long annual 'Mandala Makkaravillakku' or the pilgrimage season, set to start on November 17.

Here are the live updates of the Sabarimala temple opening:


Nov 16, 2018
08:37 (IST)
Nov 16, 2018
08:35 (IST)
The Sabarimala is set to open between 5 and 5.30 pm today. Hours before its opening, activist Trupthi Desai, who will travel to the hilltop shrine, arrived at Kochi airport. She was faced with several BJP activists along with protests who were chanting Swami Sharanam outside the airport. Ms Desai was accomponied by 6 others and remain inside the airport premises. 
