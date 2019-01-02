Sabarimala Temple LIVE Updates: Shrine Shut For 'Purification' After Two Women Enter

Devotees say ban on women between 10 and 50 years should stay as deity Lord Ayyappa is celibate. (File)

Two women below 50 walked into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala today, becoming the first to do so since the Supreme Court ordered the end of a decades-old ban on women of menstrual age entering the shrine. Bindu and Kanaka Durga, both in their early 40s, entered the hilltop shrine early this morning around 3:45 am.

The women started the uphill trek to the temple around midnight, reached a little before 4am and left after praying to Lord Ayyappa. There was no media glare and very few devotees were around at the time, which apparently facilitated the "sneak"visit.

