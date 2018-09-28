'Devotion Cannot Be Subjected To Discrimination': Supreme Court

Supreme Court says women of all ages can enter Sabarimala Temple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said women between ten and 50 can enter the Sabarimala temple. Lifting the ban, women of all ages must be allowed Sabarimala temple said the Supreme Court. "The practice of age restriction on women entry to Sabrimala temple can't be treated as an essential religious practice," said the court in a majority four-one judgement. For decades, women of menstrual age were restricted from entering the temple as its presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be a celibate.