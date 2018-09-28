'Devotion Cannot Be Subjected To Discrimination': Supreme Court

Supreme Court says women of all ages can enter Sabarimala Temple
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said women between ten and 50 can enter the Sabarimala temple. Lifting the ban, women of all ages must be allowed Sabarimala temple said the Supreme Court. "The practice of age restriction on women entry to Sabrimala temple can't be treated as an essential religious practice," said the court in a majority four-one judgement. For decades, women of menstrual age were restricted from entering the temple as its presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be a celibate.
"Lord Ayappa is not a separate denomination"
"To treat women as lesser children of God is blinking at the Constitution"
"Rules based on biological characteristics will not muster constitution"
"If a Constitution has a meaning can it allow what's derogatory to women?"
"Social exclusion of women on mensuration is untouchability and is anathema to the Constitution"