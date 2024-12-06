'Democracy Has Delivered, We Are Far More Representative Today': S Jaishankar

Democracy has allowed cross-sections of the society equal representation - bringing to the fore voices from outside cities - and this has boosted India's growth story, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Friday, as he received the 'India First' award at NDTV's Indian Of The Year ceremony.

"Democracy has delivered," he said, "I mean... look at our politics, our journalists, our sportspersons, etc... we are today far more representative. Success is not something that is metropolitan."

Mr Jaishankar also hailed "an extraordinary period in our national lives", highlighting India's amplified global influence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in that growth story.