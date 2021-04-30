S Jaishankar Speaks To US Secretary Of State On India's Covid Situation

Reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the US, S Jaishankar said (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, focussing on India's requirements of medical supplies to effectively deal with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped major parts of the country.

The telephonic conversation came on a day the United States delivered a large amount of medical supplies to India.

Spoke with @DrSJaishankar to share my condolences and reiterate continued U.S. support for COVID-19 relief efforts in India. The U.S. government has stepped up to help our partners, just as the American private sector, NGOs, and citizens have also helped to meet this challenge. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 30, 2021

Mr Jaishankar said his discussions with Mr Blinken focussed on India's requirements to address the COVID-19 challenge "more effectively".

"Reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the US. Highlighted the importance of strengthening oxygen supply, expanding vaccine production and increasing Remdesivir supply. Appreciated the forthcoming response of the US in this regard," he said in a tweet.