S Jaishankar Says He Is Delighted After Visiting Children Home For Girls In Gujarat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Children Home for Girls in Gujarat's Nandod on Monday.

In a post on X, EAM said that he was delighted to visit the Children Home for Girls in village Vavdi in Nandod.

"The computer lab, smart classroom, science lab, sports facilities and music room enabled by MPLAD funds have made a real difference to the girls living there. Was so nice to hear from them and spend time in their company," he said.

Earlier today, the External Affairs Minister attended the inauguration of the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) Skill Centre at Circuit House in Ektanagar, Gujarat.

"Our effort is that more and more people should come here (Statue of Unity). Through tourism, the message of unity can be spread across the country and the world..." said EAM S Jaishankar.

"People from all over the country visit the Statue of Unity now. We are encouraging hotel companies to set up hotels here to increase tourism. I appreciate IHCL (Indian Hotels Company Limited) which is setting up a hotel and skill centre here" he further said.

The minister appreciated the growth of Kevadia as a tourist destination with steadily growing footfalls.

"Delighted to participate at the inauguration of the IHCL Hospitality Skill Centre today in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar has emerged as a major tourist destination, with steadily growing footfalls," EAM S Jaishankar said.

"The construction of tourist facilities, including hotels is a natural consequence. Ensuring the skilled human resources for such facilities is now the task. So glad to see that the IHCL Centre has hit the ground running. Interacted with the first batches selected for front office and F&B training. These youth from the region have got new opportunities as a result of the Modi Government's promotion of tourism," he posted on X.

He will depart from Vadodara on January 30 at around 7 am, according to a statement from his office.

