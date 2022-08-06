S Jaishankar Remembers Sushma Swaraj On Her Death Anniversary

Born on February 14, 1952, Swaraj entered public life at a young age.

On the third death anniversary of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, her successor S Jaishankar on Saturday fondly remembered the late BJP leader.

"Fondly remember Sushma Swaraj ji on the anniversary of her passing away. In our thoughts, so many times in so many ways," Mr Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

In our thoughts, so many times in so many ways.

One of the most prominent woman faces of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 following a cardiac arrest.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur also paid tributes to Sawraj. In a tweet, Mr Thakur said Sushma Swaraj left an indelible mark of gentleness, spontaneity and hard work on the political scene of India as a dynamic speaker, leader and activist.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan, while paying his tributes said on Twitter that Swaraj won the hearts of the people of the state and the country as well as the world with her service and deeds. Even today, through her works and thoughts, she is alive in the memories of innumerable people and will always be.

Born on February 14, 1952, Swaraj entered public life at a young age and won the election to the Haryana Legislative Assembly at the age of 25 in 1977 and became Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment.

She was Haryana's Minister for Education, Food and Civil Supplies from 1987 to 1990.

Swaraj served as a minister in all the governments headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and held various portfolios.

She was External Affairs Minister in the previous BJP-led government.

She was also the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period in 1998.

