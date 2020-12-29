S Jaishankar Meets Qatar's Emir, Prime Minister; Discusses Economic and Security Ties

S Jaishankar called on Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar concluded his two-day stand-alone visit to Qatar from 27 to 28 December, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday.

During the visit, he called on The Amir and Father Amir as well as the Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the State of Qatar and held detailed discussions with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, MEA said in a statement.

"Dr S Jaishankar handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to H.H. Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inviting him to visit India and thanking Qatar for taking care of the Indian community during Covid-19. The Amir accepted the invitation to visit India at an early date," MEA said.

Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani appreciated the contribution of the Indian community in Qatar and recalled his visits to India. EAM Jaishankar thanked him for his continued guidance on India-Qatar relations. He also appreciated Father Amir for his insights on global and regional developments.

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani and EAM discussed strengthening bilateral economic and security cooperation, MEA said.

"EAM held detailed discussions with Deputy PM and Foreign Minister H.E. Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on bilateral as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. Both Ministers discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship in areas such as energy, trade, investment, food processing, healthcare, education, culture, defence and security. They agreed to maintain regular consultations and coordination on all issues of mutual interest at multilateral fora," MEA statement said.

EAM also extended an invitation to Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Qatar to visit India for the first Joint Commission Meeting in 2021.

Moreover, EAM interacted with the business leaders from Qatar, including the Chairmen and board members of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Businessmen Association. EAM appreciated their commitment for business partnerships with India and briefed them about new opportunities flowing from Atmanirbhar Bharat.

EAM held a virtual interaction with the Indian community in Qatar. He appreciated the contribution of the community in meeting the Covid-19 challenge. EAM visited the Ahmed bin Ali FIFA Stadium that has been constructed by Indian company L&T along with Qatari partners Al Balagh group. He also visited the Qatar National Museum.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)