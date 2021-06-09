S Jaishankar Meets Qatari National Security Advisor, Thanks For Support In India's Covid Fight

S Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Kuwait, had a brief stopover in Doha.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Qatar's National Security Advisor Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for the Gulf nation's support and solidarity in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Kuwait, had a brief stopover in Doha.

"A pleasure to meet Qatari Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned. Appreciate his insights on developments in the region and beyond. Thanked him for his support and solidarity in India's fight against COVID," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 9, 2021

Indian nationals totalling about 7,56,000 as of June 2019, comprise the largest expatriate community in Qatar, according to the Indian Embassy in Doha.

India is currently witnessing a second wave of COVID-19.

The country on Wednesday reported 92,596 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 2,90,89,069.

The death count due to COVID-19 reached 3,53,528 after 2,219 more fatalities were reported.

Mr Jaishankar is visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

This will be his first visit to Kuwait as External Affairs Minister.

