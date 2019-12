S Jaishankar Meets Iranian President; India, Iran Agree To Accelerate Chabahar Project

"Thank President Dr. @HassanRouhani for so graciously receiving me today," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission meeting and progress in the bilateral ties, a day after the two countries agreed to accelerate work on the strategic Chabahar project.

Mr Jaishankar, who is in Tehran on a two-day visit, co-chaired the 19th Joint Commission Meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Sunday during which the two sides agreed to accelerate work on the strategic Chabahar project.

"Thank President Dr. @HassanRouhani for so graciously receiving me today. Apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission and progress in our bilateral ties," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

The Chabahar port -- jointly being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan -- is considered a gateway to golden opportunities for trade with central Asian nations by the three countries. It is located on the Indian Ocean in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran.

In May 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan inked a pact which entailed establishment of Transit and Transport Corridor among the three countries using Chabahar port as one of the regional hubs for sea transportation in Iran, besides multi-modal transport of goods and passengers across the three nations.

The port on the energy-rich nation's southern coast is easily accessible from India's western coast and is increasingly seen as a counter to Pakistan's Gwadar Port, which is being developed with Chinese investment, and is located at distance of around 80-km from Chabahar.

Mr Jaishankar said he had a very good conversation on the regional and global picture with the Iranian foreign minister.

"India and Iran will work together closely on their shared interests," he said.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday that the two ministers reviewed and positively assessed progress in bilateral cooperation, including connectivity, trade, and commerce, cultural and people-to-people contacts. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"They expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in operationalisation of the Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar and recognised that it has a potential to act as a gateway between the Indian subcontinent, Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe," it said.

The two leaders also welcomed the utilisation of the port for exports from Afghanistan and discussed ways to promote it for enhancing wider regional connectivity for trade and transit.

Both sides reiterated support for strengthening bilateral trade and commerce, the statement said, adding that it was agreed to hold early meeting of the Joint Working Group on Trade and to finalise Preferential Trade Agreement, Bilateral Investment Treaty, and promote cooperation in customs matters.