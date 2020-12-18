S Jaishankar Meets Envoys Of Visegrad Group, Discusses India-EU Relations

S Jaishankar: Pleasure to host the Ambassadors of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary today.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met envoys of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary and discussed global politics and India-European Union relations.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he looks forward to strengthening India's partnership with the Visegrad group. Visegrad Four, V4, is a cultural and political alliance of four countries of Central Europe (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia).

