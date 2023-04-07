S Jaishankar Holds Wide-Ranging Talks With South Korean Counterpart

Park Jin is on a two-day visit to India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin with an aim to take forward the special strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two foreign ministers also deliberated on the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese military assertiveness.

Mr Park is on a two-day visit to India.

"I'm really very glad to have the opportunity to take forward our special strategic partnership. This is also the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations," S Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"And you come at a very good time, because our trade is very good, our political relations are very cooperative," he said.

In his remarks, Mr Park referred to the commonalities between the two sides and their commitment to the Indo-Pacific. "We are both exemplary democracies, vibrant economies and cultural powers and we are both committed to contributing to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he said. "In this way, South Korea and India are natural partners and I have a strong belief that the special strategic partnership between our two countries is the strongest partnership in the Indo-Pacific region," the South Korean foreign minister said.

Mr Park also spoke about India's "increasingly pivotal role" in the international stage and that the country is is set to further impact the world as the president of the G20.

"India has also demonstrated to the world its cultural prowess with the recent Oscar win, and I must say the 'Naatu Naatu' song and dance has captivated the world," he added. Before meeting S Jaishankar, Mr Park called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On Saturday morning, Mr Park will leave for Chennai.

"I know tomorrow you're visiting the Hyundai plant in Chennai. So that itself, Hyundai in many ways is a symbol of the relationship that we have," S Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

"We have also expanded our relationship today to cover the economic development cooperation fund; we are doing projects under that," he said.

