S Jaishankar Holds Talks With Japanese NSA On Foreign Policy Cooperation

On Saturday, S Jaishankar concluded his visit to Nagoya, Japan, where he interacted with his counterparts from several countries as he attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting.

All India | | Updated: November 25, 2019 22:12 IST
S Jaishankar met Japanese NSA Shigeru Kitamura on his first visit to India


New Delhi: 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Japan's National Security Adviser Shigeru Kitamura and discussed foreign policy cooperation.

"A pleasure to receive Japanese NSA Shigeru Kitamura on his first visit to India as the National Security Advisor. Good discussions on our foreign policy cooperation," Mr Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

He concluded the two-day event with a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.



