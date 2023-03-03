S Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Meetings With Foreign Ministers Of 5 Nations

India and France agreed to coordinate more closely on global and multilateral issues, S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from France, Singapore, Oman, Slovenia and the Maldives who were here to attend the G-20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"Great meeting with FM Catherine Colonna of France. Appreciated her support for our G20 Presidency," S Jaishankar said on Twitter.

He said India and France agreed to coordinate more closely on global and multilateral issues.

S Jaishankar said he and Catherine Colonna also reviewed the bilateral relationship between India and France.

S Jaishankar also met Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Bala. "A good exchange on our ever strengthening cooperation and more. Much done and lots of possibilities in a fast changing world," he said on Twitter.

S Jaishankar met his Oman counterpart Badr Albusaidi and valued his participation in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Raisina Dialogue 2023.

"Our bilateral cooperation is growing from strength to strength," he said after meeting with Albusaidi.

S Jaishankar said his first meeting with the Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanka Fajon was cordial.

"Value our ties, bilaterally and in the India-EU format. Discussed taking forward our relationship, especially in the economic and technological domain," he said on Twitter after meeting Fajon.

A Jaishankar said he and Tanka Fajon also discussed global developments.

He also met Abdulla Shahid, the Foreign Minister of Maldives. "Appreciated his warm sentiments about our commitment to Maldives and our advocacy of the Global South," S Jaishankar said after meeting Abdulla Shahid.

