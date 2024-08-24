'May Not Be...': S Jaishankar Hits Back At Criticism Of PM Modi's Putin Hug

S Jaishankar rebuked the 'criticism' of PM Narendra Modi hugging Russian President Vladimir Putin.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rebuked the 'criticism' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugging Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia, and said it is part of Indian culture to embrace people upon meeting them.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi visited Russia last month. He was welcomed by President Vladimir Putin and the two leaders warmly embraced each other.

This drew criticism from some sections of Western media as well as from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who termed it a "devastating blow to peace efforts."

"In our part of the world, when people meet people, they are given to embracing each other. It may not be part of your culture, but I assure, it is part of ours," Mr Jaishankar said during a press conference.

"In fact, today I saw Prime Minister also embraced President Zelensky and I have seen him do it with a number of other leaders at a number of other places. So, I think we have a slightly cultural gap in terms of what these courtesies mean," he added.

Prime Minister Modi concluded his visit to Ukraine on Friday, the first by an Indian PM to the European nation since India established diplomatic ties with Ukraine in 1992.

Providing details of the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Zelensky, the Foreign Minister stated that discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations. The talks covered a range of sectors, including trade, economic issues, defence, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and education.

He further asserted that PM Modi's visit is a landmark as it is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the country since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

"As you know, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv this morning and we've just concluded his official engagements. This is a landmark visit. It's the first time that an Indian PM has visited Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992."

India and Ukraine also signed four agreements during PM Modi's visit; the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Food Industry; the MoU on Cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation; the MoU on Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects; and the Programme for Cultural Cooperation for 2024-2028.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Zelensky during their bilateral meeting that dialogue is the only solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelensky in their bilateral meeting.

He further said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress.

