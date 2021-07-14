S Jaishankar Attends Key Meeting In Dushanbe Amid Afghan Crisis

Foreign ministers of India, China, Pakistan, and five other member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) began a key meeting of the grouping in Dushanbe on Wednesday with a focus on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is representing India at the SCO foreign ministers' meeting.
"SCO FMM begins. 20th year is an opportune time to reflect on achievements & deliberate on challenges. Afghanistan and post-Covid recovery are pressing concerns," Jaishankar tweeted.
SCO FMM begins. 20th year is an opportune time to reflect on achievements & deliberate on challenges.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2021
Afghanistan and post-Covid recovery are pressing concerns. pic.twitter.com/oiXtjB3VDq
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are among the participants at the meeting.
The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, is an eight-member economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.
SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
India has shown keen interest in deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.
India was made an observer at the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region