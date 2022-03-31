Russia's Foreign Minister Arrives In Delhi, Will Meet PM Modi Tomorrow

This is Russian Foreign Minister's third visit overseas since Russia's invasion of Ukraine(FILE)

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov landed in Delhi this evening, as the two countries look for ways to maintain trade and other relations despite the Ukraine crisis.. Mr Lavrov, who is on a two-day India visit, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tomorrow. The visit would be the highest-level visit from Moscow since Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine.

Mr Lavrov's trip coincides with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss's visit, and follows Chinese minister Wang Yi's visit to New Delhi last week, the first in over two years.

This is the Russian Foreign Minister's third visit overseas since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, after a trip to Turkey for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart earlier this month and meetings in China starting on Wednesday.

India has continued to buy commodities from Russia hard hit by sweeping Western sanctions. Russia has long been India's biggest supplier of defence equipment, despite growing purchases from the United States in the past decade.

Early, the The US and Australia criticised India for considering a Russian proposal that would undermine sanctions imposed by America and its allies, showing a deepening rift between the emerging security partners.

