For JEE Mains, A Russian Allegedly Hacked Software For Cheating: 10 Facts

In 2021, the Russian, Mikhail Shargin, hacked into the software for the exam which was provided by world-renowned TCS or Tata Consultancy Services, said sources in the CBI this evening.

The Joint Engineering Exam or JEE Main, is a computer-based exam conducted across the country to determine admission to engineering colleges including the prestigious IITs.

Mr Shargin was detained at the Delhi airport after he landed from Kazakhstan. He was arrested later.

Airport authorities were aware that he was wanted for rigging last year's exam which took place in September. Nearly 10 lakh students took the exam.

"He had hacked TCS Software which was the platform for the JEE Mains Exam in order to provide remote connectivity to control computer terminals of candidates appearing for the exam," said sources.

What that means is that through Mr Shargin's hacking, students were able to cheat because 'teachers' or 'coaches' were able to take charge of their computers and take the exam instead of students.

A case was registered last year that said the staff of a private coaching institute named Affinity Education, which was located in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, had solved the question paper for students who paid them between Rs 12-15 lakh each.

The 'remote access' was provided through an examination centre in Sonepat in Haryana. The scam allegedly involves several foreign nationals.

20 students were believed to have cheated and were banned from taking the exam for the next three years.