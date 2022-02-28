What Government Said On Evacuation Of Indians From Ukraine: 5 Points

About 8,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since we issued the initial advisory, not since conflict began.

As of now, six flights have arrived carrying 1,396 Indian citizens. Four flights have arrived from Bucharest (Romania) and two flights from Budapest (Hungary).

We request Indians to go to West Ukraine but don't reach the border directly as there's rush there, it'll take time. Go to nearby cities, seek shelter there. We're making arrangements there, our teams will help you. Don't panic, we have enough flights.

Latest understanding is that many Indian students are leaving Kyiv. A dedicated Twitter handle OpGanga has been set up to assist evacuation process.