Weekend Curfew Lifted, Head To Kyiv Train Station, India Advises Students

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine today tweeted to say that special trains for evacuations have been arranged for Indian students by the former Soviet state and advised them to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts.

"Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations," it said on Twitter.

Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations. - India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 28, 2022

The Indian government has set up a dedicated Twitter handle to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

The Twitter account lists helpline numbers in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovak Republic - all nations which share border with Ukraine.

Russia started military operations against Ukraine on Thursday morning after months of tension over the former Soviet republic's proximity to NATO.

There are still around 16,000 Indian students still stranded in Ukraine. Many have made desperate appeals for help, sharing photos and videos on social media from underground bunkers, and bomb shelters, where they have been sheltering from Russian bombs and missiles.