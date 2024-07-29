Haryana Man, 22, Fighting Russia-Ukraine War On The Frontline, Dies

A 22-year-old Haryana man "sent to the frontline by the Russian Army to fight against Ukrainian forces" has died, his family claimed on Monday.

The Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed the death of Ravi Moun, who hailed from Matour village in Haryana's Kaithal district, his brother Ajay Moun said.

Ravi Moun went to Russia on January 13 after being "hired" for a transportation job but was inducted into the military, his brother claimed.

Ajay Moun wrote to the embassy on July 21 for information on his brother's whereabouts.

"The embassy told us that he has died," he said.

The family said the embassy also asked them to send a DNA test report for identification of the body.

"Ravi went to Russia on January 13. An agent sent him to Russia for a transportation job. However, he was inducted into the Russian Army," Ajay Moun said.

The family's claim comes days after Russia agreed to India's demand to ensure early release and return of Indian nationals inducted into the country's military.

Ajay Moun alleged that the Russian Army asked his brother to go to the frontline to fight against Ukrainian forces or face 10 years in jail.

He was trained to dig trenches and later sent to the frontline, Ajay Moun said.

"We remained in touch with him till March 12 and he was quite upset," he said.

According to the Indian embassy's reply to Ajay Moun's letter, "The embassy had requested the concerned Russian authorities for confirmation of his death and transportation of his mortal remains requested by you." "The Russian side has confirmed his death. However, to identify the body, they need a DNA test from his close relatives," it added.

Ajay Moun also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring his brother's mortal remains back to India.

"We do not have enough money to bring back his body," he told reporters.

The family sold off a one-acre land and spent Rs 11.50 lakh to send him to Russia, he said.

Earlier this month, Russia agreed to India's demand to ensure early release and return of Indian nationals working in the Russian military as support staff after Modi raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia had promised early discharge of all Indian nationals from the army.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs said the issue of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army remained a matter of "utmost concern" and demanded action from Moscow.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict in eastern Europe has been raging since February 2022.

