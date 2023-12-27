'Russia Supports Many Positions In Our International Relations'': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today said Russia "supports a multipolar world and supports many positions we take in our international relations". Ahead of a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, he underscored the importance of an international northsouth corridor.

"International North South Corridor is a big priority... politics and the world order will need to change," Mr Jaishankar told the media.

Ahead of the meeting with Mr Lavrov, Mr Jaishankar said they would focus on bilateral cooperation in different spheres, adjusting it to changing circumstances and demands.

"We will discuss the international strategic situation, conflicts and tensions where they are. Also, focus on development challenges that the Global South faces. And of course, the state of multilateralism and the building of a multi-polar world order," he added.

Mr Lavrov praised India's role in the G-20 and backed New Delhi for a permanent seat at the UN Security council.

Mr Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Russia, held a "comprehensive and productive" meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Manturov on the bilateral economic cooperation yesterday.

The meeting concluded with the signing of several agreements related to the construction of the future power-generating units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

The ties between India and Russia have remained strong amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. India's import of Russian crude oil has also shot up significantly.