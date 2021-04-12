Russia Hopes Sputnik-V Vaccine Approval 'Will Be Completed Soon' In India

Russia's Covid vaccine Sputnik V has been recommended for use in India by a committee of experts.

Russia has said that it hopes that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will soon complete the approval process for the Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine after it was recommended for use in India by a committee of experts.

"We note the reports that a committee of experts recommended SputnikV for use in India," Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev said on Twitter.

"This step would definitely contribute to the efforts of the Indian government to counter the COVID19 pandemic. We hope the approval by the DCGI will be completed soon," he said.

As India battles increasing cases of COVID-19, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended restricted use of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine in emergency situations.

The recommendations will have to be approved by the DCGI for the roll-out of the vaccine in India.

Pharma company Dr Reddy's had applied for emergency use of the Sputnik-V vaccine in India.