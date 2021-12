Vladimir Putin met Narendra Modi today for the first time since November 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded India as "a great power" on Monday as he arrived in New Delhi to bolster military and energy ties with a traditional ally being courted by Washington.

"We perceive India as a great power, a friendly nation and a time-tested friend," Putin said in comments to the media ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

