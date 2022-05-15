Rush For Coconut Prasad Causes Stampede In Madhya Pradesh, 17 Injured

Around 25,000 devotees were present at the site.

Seventeen devotees were injured after a stampede broke out during the distribution of coconuts at a Ram Katha (Hindu religious programme) in the Bina town of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday.

Rush for getting coconuts after the main event triggered the stampede injuring 17 devotees. Three devotees sustained fractures, and others were discharged from the hospital after primary treatment.

"There was a proper arrangement for everything and the chaos was caused because of a few people who were trying to get their families to jump the queue without caring for the guardrails," the vent organising committee's volunteer Akash Rajput said.

"There was no mismanagement, the stampede happened due to those sitting in front rows, including those related to the organisers," he said, adding that the main event went smoothly but a few people tried to get their relatives to the front of the line, and some even stepped on patients who were lying on the ground at the event.

The incident occurred at Khimlasa road in Bina town of Sagar, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shailendra Singh said.

"Seventeen people were injured when coconuts were being given as 'prasad' at the venue, where Ramkatha was being recited by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri," he said.

The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital and Bina Refinery hospital.

Till 4 pm, 17 people injured in the incident came for treatment, said Dr Virendra Singh Thakur from the civil hospital said.