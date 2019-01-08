Ruchir Sharma Speaks To Prannoy Roy On Top 10 Trends Of 2019: Highlights

Ruchir Sharma explains why that happened. "I think that this has been a sort of surprising development in the last 12 months with every economy in the world - with the exception of the Unites States - has decelerated. I think there are some structural and some cyclical reasons for it. Then interest rates have been going up across the world, global trade has been slowing down, there is a lot of uncertainty because of the global trade battles that are going on between USA and China which we will speak about during the course of this show. And also the fact that you have demographics which are turning against the world with the large chunk of the world's population which is ageing," he says.



