RSS Work Incomparable, Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says At Mega Event

On the first day of the conclave, "Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective", Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being held with the aim of helping people understand RSS.

All India | | Updated: September 17, 2018 19:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RSS Work Incomparable, Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says At Mega Event

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at mega event "Bhavishya Ka Bharat".

New Delhi: 

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) today, began a three-day conclave in New Delhi to engage with a cross section of people and present its perspective on the future of the country. Chief Mohan Bhagwat also spoke of the "incomparable work" that the RSS was doing. 

On the first day of the conclave, "Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective", Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being held with the aim of helping people understand RSS, BJP's ideological mentor. 

Mr Bhagwat, spoke about the freedom movement. "Congress played a significant role in freedom movement and gave India many great personalities," he said. However, all major opposition parties gave the conclave a miss

"The work RSS does is incomparable," he added.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RSS eventRSS conclaveMohan Bhagwat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Narendra ModiTamil NewsNews in BanglaPetrol PriceLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmHyundai Santro

................................ Advertisement ................................