RSS' 'We Draw The Line' Warning As Opposition Pitches For Caste Census

A caste census has been part of the opposition's demand for several months (File).

A caste census - a major election issue and a repeat demand of the opposition, specifically the Congress-led INDIA bloc, and at least one of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's allies - is a "sensitive issue... to be dealt with very seriously and is not for election campaigning", the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's ideological mentor, said at its Kerala conference.

Addressing the media Monday afternoon, on the first of a three-day coordination meeting in Palakkad district, the RSS threw down a veiled "we draw the line" warning to opposition leaders and parties aligned against the BJP, declaring "... should not be used as a political tool".

"... we have already commented... this is a sensitive issue of caste and caste relations and should be dealt with very seriously. This is not just for election campaigning..." the RSS' chief spokesperson, Sunil Ambekar, said.

"In cases where special attention is needed the government needs the numbers (the number of men, women, and children belonging to a given community). Then there is no problem... but it should be for welfare only. Should not be used as a political tool. We draw the line there," Mr Ambekar said.

Promises to hold a nationwide caste census have featured in recent election manifestos and speeches of several opposition leaders, including the Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav; last week Mr Gandhi emphasised the importance of such an exercise and said it is a necessary tool for effective policy-making and for an equitable society.

READ | Caste Census Needed For 90% Out Of System: Rahul Gandhi

"We cannot make policies for India's reality without a caste census..." he said, "We want data... how many Dalits, OBCs, tribals, women, minorities, general caste people are there?"

Mr Gandhi also went head-to-head with BJP MP Anurag Thakur in Parliament on this topic.

During the session in July Mr Gandhi responded sharply to a jibe from the BJP leader, who said "he whose caste is unknown is talking about a census?" Rahul Gandhi waved aside the comment, inviting the former Union Minister to "insult me as much as you want".

READ | "I'll Keep Fighting": Rahul Gandhi vs Anurag Thakur On Caste Jab

"... but don't forget that we (the opposition) will get this bill passed..." he vowed.

Focus on a national caste census sharpened in November last year after Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United), then a member of the INDIA bloc - published the result of a statewide survey, which underlined the sharp divide in that state; released shortly before the April-June general election, the results showed over 80 per cent of Bihar's population are from extremely backward classes.

Speaking after that report was released, the RSS said it welcomed "any affirmative action that is scientific and not conducted for electoral benefits... (but) to address disparity (in a Hindu society)".

READ | "Welcome Any Scientific Exercise But...": RSS' Cautious Note On Caste Census

This was after one of its senior officials - Shridhar Gadge - declared his opposition to a caste census on grounds it may offer political benefit to "some people", it had no practical use.

Since the Bihar report (and a similar exercise conducted in Andhra Pradesh) the Congress, and Mr Gandhi in particular, have pitched ferociously for a national caste count, arguing it is critical to help refine welfare schemes and identify gaps in equal representation for all at all levels of governance.

In April BJP chief JP Nadda underlined his party's position on this issue, declaring it is "not against conducting a caste census" but not offering a roadmap for such an exercise. Mr Nadda did, though, attack the opposition over its demand, declaring they "want to divide the country".

READ | "BJP Not Against Caste Census, Congress Wants It To Divide People": JP Nadda

"Opposition is in disarray as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the way politics is being done. Earlier it was based on caste, religion, region... and Congress pitted brother against brother," the top BJP leader, whose party had previously opposed the exercise, said.

Cautious treading on this subject - after the Bihar report Home Minister Amit Shah also said the party had never actually opposed it - has been necessitated also rumbles from within its ruling alliance.

READ | Caste Census In Spotlight With Amit Shah Saying BJP Never Opposed

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party is allied with the BJP, has backed it, as has Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party is also an ally.

Support for a caste census from within Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU also appears to be gathering steam; this will be key since the JDU and its 12 Lok Sabha MPs is a key ally.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.