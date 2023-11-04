Caste Census Takes Centre Stage With Amit Shah Saying BJP Never Opposed It

Amit Shah said the BJP never opposed the idea of caste census.

Caste census has taken the centre stage in national politics with Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday clarifying that the BJP never opposed to such a survey.

Releasing the BJP manifesto in Chhattisgarh, Mr Shah said the BJP was never against the idea of a caste census but would give proper thought before implementing this exercise.

This is in sharp contrast to the cabinet decision for undertaking the census in 2021 (which has been delayed because of the pandemic) without caste enumeration and the centre opposing a caste census in the Supreme Court.

Welcoming the change of stand by the BJP, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asked the BJP to start by first implementing the caste census at the central level.

The Congress has already asked and promised at the state level to go ahead and follow the Bihar caste census enumeration and an economic socio survey to ensure a correct picture emerges of the exact demographic figures in each state and region.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already promised that if his party comes back to power at the centre, the first decision it will take is to implement the caste census enumeration at the central level.

The BJP decided to have a rethink on this issue after party workers and leaders noticed its benefit and the need to undertake the exercise.

Across states - including from Maharashtra where the demand for Maratha reservation has begun - the party has been coming under increasing pressure to undertake this exercise after the opposition made it a major political issue.