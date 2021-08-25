RSS Leader 'Hiding' After Corruption Case: Rajasthan Congress Chief

Rajasthan Congress president alleged the RSS leader is in hiding in Delhi and Lucknow. (FILE)

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday claimed that a state RSS leader is in hiding after being booked in a corruption case.

Mr Dotasra was referring to Nimbaram, who is mentioned in a case registered against Rajaram Gurjar, the husband of suspended Jaipur mayor Somya Gurjar.

The case was registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau on the basis of a video clip that surfaced on social media, purportedly capturing a discussion on a Rs 20-crore "commission".

The RSS had condemned the naming of its functionary in the FIR, claiming that the Congress government in the state was trying to defame him.

Mr Dotasra alleged that Nimbaram is in hiding in Delhi and Lucknow.

"It is unfortunate that people who do politics from behind the scenes also run the government at the Centre and in the states," he said.

He charged that they indulge in corruption and when cases are registered against them they hide in "some corner of the country".

