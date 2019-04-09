RSS Leader, Guard Killed In Terror Attack In Jammu's Kishtwar

Protests broke out against the government and security forces after the incident. (Representational)

RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his personal security officer were killed when a terrorist opened fire at a health centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town today, news agency PTI reported.

Following this, the authorities suspended Internet services and imposed a curfew in the region. The army has been called in to maintain law and order, officials said.

The incident took place at 12.30 pm, when the terrorist entered the health centre and started firing at Mr Sharma and his personal security officer, Rajinder. Mr Sharma died despite being taken to Jammu Medical College Hospital.

The terrorist fled from the scene with Rajinder's weapon, news agency PTI quoted Inspector General Manish Sinha as saying. However, police had earlier issued a contradictory statement claiming that the gunman had shot Mr Sharma with the personal security officer's rifle.

Protests broke out against the government and security forces after the incident. Jammu and Kashmir leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah condemned the attack and asked the people to maintain peace. "Condemn this act of terror. Seems like part of a bigger plan to incite communal tension. Urge @jandkgovernor to initiate a probe & appeal to people of Kishtwar to maintain peace & harmony," Ms Mufti said in a tweet.

Unequivocally condemn the brutal murder of Chandrakant & his personal security officer in #Kishtwar today. There can be no place for targeting political operatives like this. I hope the residents of the area will cooperate with the administration & maintain calm. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 9, 2019

This is the second terrorist attack to occur in Kishtwar town over the last six months. BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit were shot dead by terrorists while returning from their shop in November.

