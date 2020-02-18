RSS Holds Closed Door Meeting With 70 Columnists In Delhi: Report

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver a keynote address followed by a discussion with columnists (File)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is holding a day-long meeting with 70 columnists from across India today in an effort to clear misconceptions about the organisation, sources said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who last year met representatives of international media organisations posted in India, is expected to deliver a keynote address that will be followed by a free-flowing conversation, the sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

The 70 columnists attending today's meeting write in different languages.

The meeting, in Delhi's Chhattarpur, is a closed-door meeting and the proceedings are "strictly confidential", the sources told news agency PTI.

