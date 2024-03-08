RSS' Highest Decision-Making Body To Meet On March 15, Discuss Key Issues

The RSS will also pass two or three resolutions in the meeting

The BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will host its three-day pratinidhi sabha from March 15. This is the RSS' highest decision-making body.

Nearly 1,570 top office bearers of the RSS will attend the meeting. BJP leaders JP Nadda and BL Santosh are likely to attend.

Issues such as Sandeshkhali and protest by farmers are likely to be among the matters that will be discussed. The RSS will listen to feedback from workers on these matters and decide what action to take.

Election Year In RSS Too

A new sahkaryavah or general secretary will be chosen this year, which is why this meeting is important. The current general secretary is Dattatreya Hosabale. It's likely he could get repeated as the RSS is known to give multiple terms to its top office bearers. Elections for this post are held every three years in the RSS.

The RSS will also pass two or three resolutions in the meeting. Some of the focus areas are samajik samrasta or social cohesion, fighting caste discrimination, strengthening the Indian family system, educating children and youth on Indian civilisation, environment, sanitation, and citizens' duties.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been talking about the duties of citizens. The RSS will discuss principles of swadeshi and atmanirbharta.

100 Years Of RSS

The year-long celebrations to commemorate 100 years of the RSS will be discussed. The RSS aims to reach every mandal in the country by next year.

Changes In RSS Training Module

The Sangh Shikha Varg or training camps of the RSS will be called Karyakarta Vikas Varg for advanced training. The 20-day beginners module of RSS will be compressed to 15 days from this year. The organisation will do away with some physical games that are not considered necessary with changing times. It has brought in new training modules with the use of lathis, and modern techniques in improving agility.

The meeting will present a round-up of activities the RSS organised in the last year. It will also see discussions on every pranth. Social inclusion and environment, specifically water conservation, ageing population, population policy, Uniform Civil Code, and delisting of converted tribals will be discussed.

Each of the 40 affiliate organisations will present their views too.