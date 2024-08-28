RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Security Upgraded, Now On Par With Amit Shah

The security of Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has been upped from the existing "Z-Plus"' category to the more robust Advanced Security Liaison or ASL protocol. The upgrade brings Mr Bhagwat's security level on par with that of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mr Bhagwat's security upgrade comes in response to a fresh risk assessment done ahead of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir. The RSS has a key role to play in the elections in Jammu, where it has a large support base.

It was also revealed that Mr Bhagwat's security is not upto the mark during his visit to states ruled by non-BJP parties, where the threat perception is higher.

The assessment report highlighted threats from various organizations, including radical Islamist groups, and cited intelligence inputs about the increased risk, reported news agency ANI, quoting un-named sources.

Mr Bhagwat is among the 10 persons in the country who have "Z-Plus" armed security cover by CISF personnel. Currently, a total of 200 protectees are being covered by the CISF personnel.

This upgrade involves adding to the security measures currently provided by Central Industrial Security Force or CISF personnel. This involves anti-sabotage checks and multi-layered security rings. Chopper travel is allowed only in specially designed aircraft with a very strict protocol.

Also, this level of security involves liaison with local agencies including district administrations, police and healthcare institutions.

Under ASL, ahead of a dignitary's visit, an advanced team is sent to assess entry exit routes and work out all contingency plans.