RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Visits Mosque, Meets Head Of All India Imams Body

Reaching out to the Muslim community, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and senior Sangh functionaries today met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation.

The closed door meeting was held at the Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque, and lasted for more than an hour.

Mohan Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS chief has been holding discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony across India.

"RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It is part of the continuous general 'Samvad' process," RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said.



