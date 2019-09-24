RSS Chief To Meet Foreign Journalists Today To Present 'Right Perspective'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet internal press in Delhi's Ambedkar International Centre.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will today hold a meeting with 70 journalists of the international press about the functioning of the RSS. The meeting, aimed at the image makeover of the RSS, will take place at Delhi's Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath Road.

The RSS is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.

The RSS chief has called the interaction in an attempt to clear misconceptions and present the "right perspective". The proceedings will be "strictly confidential" and "not open for coverage", a senior RSS functionary had earlier told NDTV.

Mohan Bhagwat will deliver a keynote address and is expected to be followed by a free-flowing conversation.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

"RSS chief has been interacting with different sections of the society from time to time and have been appraising them about the works and idea of the RSS. He also discusses current issues. Continuing that process, he will interact with representatives of foreign media," RSS leader Arun Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The RSS plans to cover a host of subjects including why Jammu and Kashmir's special status was scrapped, the need for a uniform civil code, why India needs to talk tough to Pakistan, why RSS believes in the world is "one family" and other subjects on national interest.

Last year, Mr Bhagwat had addressed a three-day lecture series.

The meeting comes a year after Mr Bhagwat's three-day lecture series in September last year. In the organisation's outreach initiative, the Indian media had participated, but the international media was largely left out.

In a similar effort in June last year, the RSS had invited former President Pranab Mukherjee, a Congress veteran of five decades, to address thousands of RSS volunteers at its headquarters in Nagpur.

