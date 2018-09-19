"Everyone who lives in India is Hindu by identity," Says Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS chief had yesterday said "Hindutva" means inclusivity and accepting Muslims is a part of it

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "Everyone who lives in India is Hindu by identity, nationality."



Speaking on the last day of a three-day conclave, Mohan Bhagwat said, "All those who live in India are Hindu. They hesitate to say that. All people are our own. Our tradition is unity."



The RSS chief had yesterday said "Hindutva" means inclusivity and accepting Muslims is a part of it. "Hindu Rashtra doesn't mean there's no place for Muslims. If we don't accept Muslims, it's not Hindutva. Hindutva is Indianness and inclusivity," he had said.



The RSS of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.



Its "Bhavishya ka Bharat - an RSS perspective" conclave is being seen by many as a rare outreach by its chief Mohan Bhagwat, who surprised his audience on Day 1 by praising the role of the Congress in the freedom movement. "Congress played a big role in the freedom struggle and gave India many great personalities. Some of those people are still our guiding force," he said.



In course of the event, the RSS chief has also said: "Hindutva binds us together and our vision of Hindutva is not to oppose or demean anyone."