'Women Unsafe, Matter Of Shame For All Of Us': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

We have to make our mothers self-reliant and capable of self-protection: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that a number of incidents happening today indicate that women are not safe both in family and society and it was ''a matter of shame for all of us.''

In his Vijaydashmi address, Mr Bhagwat said sanctity and decency of Indian culture has to be instilled in the men's approach towards women.

He said that apart from deficiencies in the education system, degradation of culture and immoral behaviour in the society were reasons behind the two major issues in social life.

"In a country where women were revered as mothers, where big wars were waged to protect the self-respect of women that became subject of the great epics Ramayan and Mahabharat, where martyrdoms like "jouhar'' took place to safeguard the chastity, there the number of incidents which are happening today indicate that our mothers and sisters are not safe and secure both in family and society," he said.

"This is a matter of shame for all us. We have to make our mothers self-reliant, and capable of self-protection. The sanctity and decency of our culture is to be instilled in the men's approach towards women. We all know, right from childhood this training starts in the family atmosphere. The absence of this is seen in today's nuclear families," the RSS chief added.

Talking about drug addiction, Mr Bhagwat said, "The prevention of the devastating consequences of drug addiction will be a very difficult task unless our families cultivate a strong mentality to abstain from the temptation of drugs, incline towards moral life and keep away from getting allured," he said and added that all guardians including the Sangh Swayamsevaks should remain alert to the issue.

Mr Bhagwat said there was a time when even the youth of a culturally-rich nation like China were made drug addicts by foreign powers, rendering them soulless.

