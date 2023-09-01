RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Pitches For 'Bharat' Over 'India'

Mohan Bhagwat urged parents to make their children aware of Indian culture (File)

People should use the name "Bharat" instead of India, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said, urging people to inculcate the habit.

The name Bharat has been continuing since ancient times and must be taken forward, he said.

"The name of our country has been Bharat for ages. Whatever may be the language, the name remains the same," Mr Bhagwat said at a programme organised by the Sakal Jain Samaj in Guwahati.

"Our country is Bharat and we will have to stop using the word "India". We must start using "Bharat" in all practical fields and only then will change come. We will have to call our country Bharat and explain it to others as well," the RSS chief said.

Emphasising the power of integration, Mohan Bhagwat said that India is a country that unites all and added, "Today the world needs us. Without us, the world can't run. We have connected the world through yoga."

While maintaining that the British replaced the Indian education system, the New Education Policy is an attempt to increase the feeling of patriotism among children, he claimed.

He also urged parents to make their children aware of Indian culture, tradition, and family values.

Mohan Bhagwat said he will convey to the government a request put during the programme to observe a working day in the last week of September as 'International Forgiveness Day'.