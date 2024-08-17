Rs 700 Crore, 18,000 Women Workers: Foxconn's Tamil Nadu Housing Unit

The mega housing has 13 blocks with 10 floors each and can accommodate 18,720 workers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will today inaugurate a mega industrial project, worth Rs 700 crore, exclusively for more than 18,000 female workers of the iPhone manufacturer, Foxconn.

The chief minister would inaugurate the first-of-its-kind-in-India industrial housing facility at the SIPCOT Vallam Vadagal industrial estate in Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram district, along with the Foxconn chief Young Liu.

Speaking to NDTV about the project, Tamil Nadu Minister of Industries TRB Rajaa said, "This would ensure a safe, secure, clean environment for the women working in these factories."

Other facilities such as kitchens, dining, power supply for 24 hours, clean water, and play area are also within the complex.

This project comes after some of these women workers had taken to the streets to protest against poor working conditions.

"A lot of good news is to come as the honourable chief minister visits the US."

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami on his accusation of investments going out of Tamil Nadu, he said, "Let him wake up first."