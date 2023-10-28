Rs 46 Lakh Cash, Digital Devices Seized During Raids In Online Betting Case

The raids were conducted at Indore, Karnataka's Hubbali and Mumbai (Representational)

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids in three states in connection with an illegal online betting case, an official statement said on Saturday.

The central agency said that it has recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 46.5 lakh in the raids conducted at Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Karnataka's Hubbali and Mumbai.

"ED has conducted search operations on 27/10/2023 at various locations in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Hubballi (Karnataka) and Mumbai (Maharashtra) in connection with the case of Illegal Online Betting. During the search operations various incriminating documents, digital devices and unaccounted cash of Rs. 46.5 lakh were found and seized," ED posted on X.

Further investigation is underway.

