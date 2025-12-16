Rs 30 Lakh Extortion Demand, Then Firing Outside A Punjab Grocery Store

A firing incident outside a grocery store in Punjab's Batala has brought to the fore a Rs 30 lakh extortion demand and alleged police inaction.

According to the shopkeeper Manu, a gangster had called him 15 days ago, demanding Rs 30 lakh in extortion money. Despite reporting the incident to the Batala police, no action was taken, leading to the brazen firing incident outside his store.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a young man firing at the grocery store at Dera Baba Nanak Road in Batala. Manu has warned that if no action is taken, the traders would protest and shut down the area.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjeev Kumar, who visited the scene, assured that the police were investigating the incident and reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the accused. "The police are taking the incident seriously, and the accused will be arrested soon," he said.

The incident has sparked fears among local traders and residents, who are demanding increased security measures to prevent such incidents. The police have assured them that they are taking steps to ensure their safety and security.