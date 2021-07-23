Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Families Of Victims Of Maharashtra Landslide: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled loss of lives in landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad district. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a landslide in Maharashtra's coastal Raigad district and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims.

PM Modi said the situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected.

Thirty-six people were killed in a landslide near a village in coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident occurred near Talai village in Mahad tehsil on Thursday evening.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who lost their lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra, according to a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The PMO said Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the loss of lives.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to landslides following heavy rains in Raigad, Maharashtra. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a tweet.

