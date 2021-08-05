Rs 2.5 Crore, Jobs, Land For 2 Haryana Players In India Men's Hockey Team

India defeated Germany 5-4 in bronze medal match in hockey at Tokyo Olympics

Players from Haryana and Madhya Pradesh in the national men's hockey team that defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match today at the Tokyo Olympics will be given jobs and funds, the two state governments have announced. The win brought to an end a 41-year wait for an Olympics medal in hockey.

Punjab has already announced cash reward to players from the state in honour of the big win. Ten of the 18-man squad - including double goal-scorer Simranjeet Singh - are from Punjab.

"On behalf of Haryana government, I announce to give prize money of Rs 2.5 crore each to both the players from Haryana in Indian men's hockey team, along with job in the Sports Department and plot at concessional rate," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, along with a photo of the team.

मैं हरियाणा सरकार की तरफ से भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम में शामिल हरियाणा के दोनों खिलाड़ियों को ढाई-ढाई करोड़ रूपये की इनाम राशि के साथ-साथ खेल विभाग में नौकरी और कंसेशनल रेट पर HSVP के प्लॉट देने की घोषणा करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/UFT0kkQwfX — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 5, 2021

Players from Madhya Pradesh, Vivek Sagar and Nilakantha, will get Rs 1 crore each, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told news agency ANI.

"Hockey players Vivek Sagar and Nilakantha who were trained in Madhya Pradesh will be awarded Rs 1 crore each for their performance in Olympics at Tokyo," Mr Chouhan said.

A comeback 5-4 win over Germany in Tokyo snared third place in the tournament since India won the last of their eight Olympic titles in Moscow in 1980.

Families of the team danced in the streets in Punjab, waving hockey sticks in the air after the win. Other fans waved the national flag as they rushed out of their houses.

"The whole nation is dancing," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told captain Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid in a celebratory call to the team. He hailed the win as "historic".