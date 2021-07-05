Rs 2,000 Crore Heroin, Smuggled From Iran, Caught In Massive Mumbai Bust

The confiscated heroin was concealed in two containers with talcum stones

Officials today intercepted a massive consignment of drugs that smuggled into Mumbai from Iran by sea.

In one of the biggest drug hauls in recent times, heroin weighing 283 kg and pegged at approximately Rs 2,000 crore in the international market was seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The consignment was to be transported to Punjab by road from Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai.

According to the DRI, the confiscated heroin was concealed in two containers with talcum stones.

Prabhjit Singh, a supplier, from Punjab's Taran Tarn area has been arrested in connection with the case along with two others from Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Last week on June 28, Customs officials at the Delhi Airport had intercepted two South African nationals with heroin worth Rs 126 crore in their possession. In the last six months, Customs officers at the Delhi International Airport have seized heroin worth over Rs 600 crore, officials said today.

In August last year, the Mumbai Customs and DRI had seized 191 kg of heroin worth around Rs 1,000 crore which was believed to have originated from Afghanistan, from a cargo container at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, officials said.